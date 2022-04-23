Head-To-Head Survey: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) vs. American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kuke Music has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.25 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -11.64 American Public Education $418.80 million 0.93 $17.75 million $1.01 20.55

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kuke Music and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23% American Public Education 4.24% 4.37% 2.98%

Summary

American Public Education beats Kuke Music on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

