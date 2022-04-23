Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 28,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

