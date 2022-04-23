HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in HEICO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $37,244,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.