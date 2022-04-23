Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.35. 73,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,351. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

About Heineken (Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.