Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of HTH opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hilltop by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 351.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

