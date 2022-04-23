Home Depot (NYSE:HD) versus Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Head to Head Review

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Home Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Depot and Builders FirstSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 4 19 0 2.83 Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Depot presently has a consensus target price of $388.14, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Home Depot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Risk and Volatility

Home Depot has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 10.87% 2,082.76% 22.80% Builders FirstSource 8.67% 39.10% 19.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Depot and Builders FirstSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $151.16 billion 2.05 $16.43 billion $15.52 19.34 Builders FirstSource $19.89 billion 0.55 $1.73 billion $8.51 7.22

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Builders FirstSource. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Depot beats Builders FirstSource on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, building service contractors, and specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It also sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 2,317 stores in the United States. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name. The company also offers gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes; and siding, metal, and concrete products, such as vinyl, composite, and wood siding products, as well as exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it provides other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

