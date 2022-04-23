Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.45 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $38.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HON stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.