Howmet Aerospace Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

