Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 312,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

