I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $85.40.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.