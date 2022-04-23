I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,911,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,472,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

