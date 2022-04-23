I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,721. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

