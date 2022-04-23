ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $408.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.20 million and the highest is $414.92 million. ICF International posted sales of $378.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

