Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immutep Limited is a biotechnology company. It engaged in developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of eftilagimod alpha, IMP731, IMP701 and IMP761 which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in Europe, Australia and the U.S. Immutep Limited, formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd, is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of Immutep stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 80,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Immutep has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Immutep by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

