Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 6.24. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

