InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “

INNV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

INNV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 326,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,209. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a PE ratio of 166.33. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

