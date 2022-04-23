Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,173.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$431,719.20.

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09.

NOA traded down C$0.47 on Friday, reaching C$17.74. The company had a trading volume of 70,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,372. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.99.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

