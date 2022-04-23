Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,468.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00.

Crexendo stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.