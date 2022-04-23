Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $18,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $695,272.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21.

On Monday, February 28th, Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 831,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -829.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

