Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells 567 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $81,829.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,457,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 707,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.