Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to report $73.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.59 million and the highest is $74.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year sales of $353.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.14 million to $354.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $485.19 million, with estimates ranging from $479.97 million to $491.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspirato.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $6.35 on Friday. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

