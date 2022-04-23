Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

INTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,532. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $14,401,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 365.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $2,007,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

