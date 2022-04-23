Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.15 ($3.39) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.55) to €3.70 ($3.98) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

