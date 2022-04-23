iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 717,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. iRobot has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in iRobot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

