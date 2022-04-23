Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.