IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Million

Equities analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) to post $7.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year sales of $33.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.00 million, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $54.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IronNet.

Several research analysts have commented on IRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE IRNT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

In other news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $34,886.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

