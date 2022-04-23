iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.00. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of C$49.98 and a 12 month high of C$50.01.

Get iShares Premium Money Market ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.