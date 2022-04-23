James F. Oliviero III Sells 86,353 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $154,571.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,190.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CKPT remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Friday. 460,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,411. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.09% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 474.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

