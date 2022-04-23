Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.60.
JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
JLL opened at $224.21 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
