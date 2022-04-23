Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.60.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

JLL opened at $224.21 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

