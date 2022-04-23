JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $151.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $177.00 to $155.00.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/4/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $161.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/21/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. Nevertheless, normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company’s margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remains a major near-term headwind.”

3/2/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $197.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. 13,520,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,593,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

