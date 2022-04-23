Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) to report sales of $214.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $172.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $890.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $880.10 million to $900.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $935.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $960.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $190.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.65. Kadant has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kadant by 266.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

