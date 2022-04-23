Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
