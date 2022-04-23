Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLTR opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.