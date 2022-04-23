Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7378 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $93.44.

PPRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

