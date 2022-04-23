Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KZR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 351,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

