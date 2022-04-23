Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Koppers posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $25.54. 83,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $539.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

