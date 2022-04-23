Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to report $17.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KYMR opened at $33.88 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

