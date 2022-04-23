Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

