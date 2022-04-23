LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “
NASDAQ LVTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20.
About LAVA Therapeutics (Get Rating)
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
