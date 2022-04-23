LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTXGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTXGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

