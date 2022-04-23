Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.20. 1,058,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,997. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.