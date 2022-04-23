Lennar Co. (LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 10th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $17.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

