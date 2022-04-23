Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

