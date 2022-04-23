Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) vs. Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Head-To-Head Review

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lilium alerts:

This table compares Lilium and Zanite Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 16,213.58 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Zanite Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lilium and Zanite Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 3 2 0 2.40 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lilium currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lilium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lilium beats Zanite Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About Zanite Acquisition (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.