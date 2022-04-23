LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Financial Contrast

LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY – Get Rating) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LONMIN PLC/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LONMIN PLC/S and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Fujitsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $33.86 billion 0.88 $1.91 billion $1.95 15.02

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 5.90% 13.50% 6.89%

Summary

Fujitsu beats LONMIN PLC/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LONMIN PLC/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

Fujitsu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LONMIN PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONMIN PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.