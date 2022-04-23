LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:LTC opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after buying an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $4,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
