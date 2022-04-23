Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $17.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,373,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,373,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

