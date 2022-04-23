Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $6.69 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.