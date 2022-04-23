MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will post $20.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $27.87 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $138.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $178.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.