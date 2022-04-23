Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.
MGYR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.24. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.18%.
About Magyar Bancorp (Get Rating)
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
