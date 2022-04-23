Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

MGYR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.24. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

