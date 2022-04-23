Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of MMI traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. 371,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

