MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY22 guidance at $7.60-8.00 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

