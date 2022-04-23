MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.